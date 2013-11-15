Moving An Android View By Dragging It

Yes, here is another article about moving or dragging a view with a finger, but I think I can give a complete example in one place. Most of what I read while developing a movable component did not give a fully working result. I started with the article on making sense of multitouch at the Android developers’ blog. Then I had to go search at Stackoverflow. I give some of those references in the code comments.

I had a requirement to provide a magnifier view, or jeweler’s loupe, which would provide a magnified view of a graph as the user dragged the view over the graph. The magnifier would become visible on a long press and stay visible while the user dragged it over the graph. The frame of the magnifier would display the magnified contents as provided by a helper method (not described here). Here’s a rough example from my testing app.

It shows a small bitmap (unmagnified in this test) and some bogus tooltip values to the right of the image. When this magnifier is dragged over the image (i.e. a real graph), the magnified area will update as will the tooltip information.

Let’s look at the code. Here’s the touch listener for the magnifier. It requires that the magnifier (a RelativeLayout) be passed in on the constructor.

private class TouchListener implements View.OnTouchListener{ public TouchListener(RelativeLayout frame) { super(); this.frame = frame; } private float aPosX; private float aPosY; private float aLastTouchX; private float aLastTouchY; private static final int INVALID_POINTER_ID = -1; // The active pointer is the one currently moving our object. private int mActivePointerId = INVALID_POINTER_ID; private RelativeLayout frame =null; public boolean onTouch(View view, MotionEvent event) { switch (event.getAction() & MotionEvent.ACTION_MASK) { case MotionEvent.ACTION_DOWN: //from http://android-developers.blogspot.com/2010/06/making-sense-of-multitouch.html Log.d(TAG, "action down"); // Save the ID of this pointer mActivePointerId = event.getPointerId(0); final float x = event.getX(mActivePointerId); final float y = event.getY(mActivePointerId); // Remember where we started aLastTouchX = x; aLastTouchY = y; //to prevent an initial jump of the magnifier, aposX and aPosY must //have the values from the magnifier frame if (aPosX == 0){ aPosX = frame.getX(); } if (aPosY == 0){ aPosY = frame.getY(); } break; case MotionEvent.ACTION_UP: Log.d(TAG, "action up"); reset(); break; case MotionEvent.ACTION_POINTER_DOWN: break; case MotionEvent.ACTION_POINTER_UP: // Extract the index of the pointer that left the touch sensor final int pointerIndex = (event.getAction() & MotionEvent.ACTION_POINTER_INDEX_MASK) >> MotionEvent.ACTION_POINTER_INDEX_SHIFT; final int pointerId = event.getPointerId(pointerIndex); if (pointerId == mActivePointerId) { // This was our active pointer going up. Choose a new // active pointer and adjust accordingly. final int newPointerIndex = pointerIndex == 0 ? 1 : 0; mActivePointerId = event.getPointerId(newPointerIndex); } break; case MotionEvent.ACTION_MOVE: // Find the index of the active pointer and fetch its position final int pointerIndexMove = event.findPointerIndex(mActivePointerId); Log.d(TAG, "action move"); float xMove = event.getX(pointerIndexMove); float yMove = event.getY(pointerIndexMove); //from http://android-developers.blogspot.com/2010/06/making-sense-of-multitouch.html // Calculate the distance moved final float dx = xMove - aLastTouchX; final float dy = yMove - aLastTouchY; if ( Math.abs(dx) > mTouchSlop || Math.abs(dy) > mTouchSlop){ // Move the frame aPosX += dx; aPosY += dy; // Remember this touch position for the next move event //no! see http://stackoverflow.com/questions/17530589/jumping-imageview-while-dragging-getx-and-gety-values-are-jumping?rq=1 and // last comment in http://stackoverflow.com/questions/16676097/android-getx-gety-interleaves-relative-absolute-coordinates?rq=1 //aLastTouchX = xMove; //aLastTouchY = yMove; Log.d(TAG, "we moved"); //in this area would be code for doing something with the magnified view as the frame moves. frame.setX(aPosX); frame.setY(aPosY); } break; case MotionEvent.ACTION_CANCEL: { mActivePointerId = INVALID_POINTER_ID; break; } } return true; } private void reset(){ aPosX = 0; aPosY = 0; aLastTouchX = 0; aLastTouchY = 0; frame.setVisibility(View.INVISIBLE); } }

Here is the first important point. At line 29, we see that the magnifier will initially jump from the touch point because the touch event streams relative and absolute coordinates. Prevent this by setting the aPosX and aPosY fields to the initial X and Y coordinates of the frame.

Next, look at line 76 in the case for ACTION_MOVE. The multitouch example from the Android developers’ blog would have us remember the touch position. However that causes problems, as described in the citations from Stackoverflow, so don’t remember the last touch point. If the distance moved is greater than the touchSlop (line 71), just go ahead and move the frame (lines 85 and 86).

With these two modifications to the code shown in the multitouch example you should be able to happily drag a view around to your heart’s content.